NGO donates laptops for homeschooled Mexican students

Distance learning imposed by the pandemic has represented a challenge for authorities and educational institutions but also for students who, since they do not have their own computer equipment, struggle to be able to follow up on their courses and carry out the assigned tasks for their teachers. Aware of this problem and the imbalance that exists in terms of access to computer equipment, a group of Mexican students opened a Facebook page ''Laptops con causa'' (Laptops with a cause) where people interested in donating a laptop fill out a form, as well as those interested in receiving one.