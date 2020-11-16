LIVE TV
News Alert: SpaceX-NASA makes history, successfully launches first operational crew mission
Nov 16, 2020, 09.25 AM(IST)
On Monday, SpaceX and NASA made history by successfully launching a four-member team for the International Space Station. The launch event was attended by Vice President Mike Pence and his wife as well as NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine.
