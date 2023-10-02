New Zealand elections: Prime Minister Chris Hipkins tests positive for COVID

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 01:45 PM IST
Just two weeks before the general elections in New Zealand prime minister Chris Hipkins tested positive for COVID-19. The positive test will temporarily sideline Hipkins in the campaign for the 14th of October election. Hipkins said on his official social media feed that he started to experience cold symptoms on Saturday and had cancelled most of his weekend engagements.

