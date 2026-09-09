/New York mayor Zohran Mamdani releases 170,000 pages of city's response to 9/11 attacks

New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani’s administration has released more than 170,000 pages of municipal records involving the impact of the September 11 attacks on air quality health, as well as the city’s response. Mamdani announced the documents and an online portal for accessing them on Tuesday. The release comes alongside the settlement of two lawsuits pursued by 9/11 Health Watch, which fought for access to these long-withheld documents.