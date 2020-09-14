New restrictions send Jakarta restaurant owner's screen investment down the drain

Hoping to revive her ailing food stall after Jakarta lifted its large-scale social restrictions due to the coronavirus back in June, restaurant owner Setiwet paid over 300,000 rupiah ($20) - quite a decent sum for a small business owner in Indonesia - to install plastic sheets along her restaurant's counter so that customers could feel safe dining in her restaurant again. But her plans to save her business were derailed after a decision came from the city government to reimpose lockdown measures starting Monday (September 14).