LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /New India-UK trade deal to support jobs, growth and strategic ties
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 08, 2025, 10:06 IST | Updated: Jun 08, 2025, 10:06 IST
New India-UK trade deal to support jobs, growth and strategic ties
Videos Jun 08, 2025, 10:06 IST

New India-UK trade deal to support jobs, growth and strategic ties

India and the UK sign a landmark Free Trade Agreement aimed at slashing tariffs and boosting bilateral trade. Watch the video to know more on this!

Trending Topics

trending videos