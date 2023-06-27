New images show Chinese spy balloons also targeted Asia as Japan vows retaliation
New evidence of China's spy balloon programme, including flights over Japan and Taiwan has been uncovered by BBC Panorama. Japan has confirmed balloons have flown over its territory and said it's prepared to shoot them down in future. China has not directly addressed the evidence presented by the BBC. US-China relations were thrown into turmoil earlier this year, when an alleged Chinese spy balloon was shot down off the US coast.