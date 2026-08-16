/New evidence reveals ancient Antarctica was warm & green

Antarctica may have looked completely different millions of years ago. New sedimentary evidence from West Antarctica suggests that nearly 90 million years ago, during the Late Cretaceous period, a lush forest ecosystem existed near the South Pole. Researchers studying a sediment core collected from the Amundsen Sea found fossilized roots, pollen and spores preserved in ancient soil. Tiny pieces of amber also provide evidence that resin-producing trees once grew in the region. The discovery offers a remarkable glimpse into Antarctica’s ancient climate, when temperatures were dramatically warmer than today. Scientists say the evidence points to a wet, temperate ecosystem that survived despite months of polar darkness.