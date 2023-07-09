New Delhi: People, cars wade through flooded streets | India

WION Video Team  | Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 12:30 AM IST
The roadways of Delhi, the national capital of India, look as like they have been submerged in rivers due to the exceptionally high rains that were reported there along with other regions of the country. The rains were caused by the monsoon season. Heavy rains generated major traffic jams, which compelled individuals to have to crawl through the streets in order to get where they were going.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos