New Chinese map shows parts of Arunachal Pradesh in China

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 04:25 PM IST
Here we bring you a quick round-up of all the latest news and top headlines from all across the globe: On China releasing a new 'official map', laying territorial claim on the entire Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin, Tenzin Lekshay Spokesperson and Additional Secretary, DIIR, Central Tibetan Administration says, "This is not the first time China is doing that. China for the last so many years has been repeatedly showing distorted maps which shows Arunachal Pradesh as a part of China.

