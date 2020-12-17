New and rediscovered species found in pristine Andes of Bolivia

Dec 17, 2020
A scientific expedition high in the Bolivian Andes revealed 20 species new to science, including "lilliputian frog" plus four rediscovered species including the "devil-eyed frog" previously thought to be extinct, Conservation International said.
