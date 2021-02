Support is growing for Yuliya Navalny, the woman now called the first lady of the opposition party in Russia. Yulia Navalny's husband has been jailed for 2 years. Yulia who duned a red jumper has seen crying as the Moscow court pronounced Alexy Navalny's sentence. Alexy Navalny told his wife not to be sad as everything just be fine. His words are now trending on social media.