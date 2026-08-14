/Netanyahu's Coalition Continues to Slip in Popularity Ahead of National Elections

Published: Aug 14, 2026, 21:31 IST | Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 21:31 IST
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing coalition is facing growing political pressure as national elections approach, with its popularity reportedly continuing to decline.
The shifting political landscape could create fresh challenges for Netanyahu and his coalition partners as Israeli voters weigh the government’s performance and future direction. The election race is expected to remain closely watched amid continuing political and security developments.
This report examines the latest polling trends, the challenges facing Netanyahu’s coalition and what the changing voter mood could mean for Israel’s upcoming national elections.