Netanyahu: Ready to offer concessions to Palestinians if needed
National security adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that any deal must not include concessions to the Palestinians because the road to normalizing relations with Saudi Arabia is "still long." The United States has been trying for months to come to what would be a historic accord that Riyadh has hinted would depend on Palestinian statehood but that Netanyahu has argued would be a big step toward settling the Arab-Israeli conflict.