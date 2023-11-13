Netanyahu faces criticism over allocations to ultra-orthodox schools amid economic strain
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is under scrutiny for directing funds to ultra-orthodox schools favored by right-wing factions, while Israel's ongoing conflict with Hamas incurs a daily economic toll of approximately $260 million. The actual costs surpass initial estimates, placing a strain on public resources. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich is set to unveil a new budget for the remainder of 2023 and propose plans for the upcoming year amid heightened financial challenges.