LIVE TV

Netanyahu faces criticism over allocations to ultra-orthodox schools amid economic strain

WION Video Team  | Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is under scrutiny for directing funds to ultra-orthodox schools favored by right-wing factions, while Israel's ongoing conflict with Hamas incurs a daily economic toll of approximately $260 million. The actual costs surpass initial estimates, placing a strain on public resources. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich is set to unveil a new budget for the remainder of 2023 and propose plans for the upcoming year amid heightened financial challenges.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos