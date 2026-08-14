/Netanyahu Calls Britain ‘Islamic Republic Of Britain’ | Israeli PM’s Remarks Spark Fresh Controversy

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has sparked fresh controversy after referring to Britain as the “Islamic Republic of Britain” during a podcast appearance. Netanyahu was discussing Britain’s historic relationship with Israel and the legacy of Winston Churchill when he contrasted the country’s past position with what he described as a changing political climate in Europe. He also suggested that several European countries have shifted their approach towards Israel, particularly amid disagreements over the war in Gaza and Israel’s wider regional policies. Netanyahu further referred to the possibility of a nuclear-armed Islamic republic, saying that, in his view, Britain could become one before Iran. The remarks are likely to attract attention in London and across Europe, where governments have increasingly expressed concerns over the Gaza conflict while maintaining complex diplomatic relationships with Israel.