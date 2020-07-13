LIVE TV
Nepal's ban on Indian channels: Asks Indian channels to change approach
Jul 13, 2020, 08.20 AM(IST)
The Nepalese government has extended its plan to ban the Indian news channels in Nepal over the so-called reportage. Nepal's information and communication minister Yuba Kaj khatiwada said that the ban would continue until the situation normalizes.