Nepal: U.S.-China power struggle, explained | WION WIDEANGLE

Feb 26, 2022, 01:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
2017: U.S.- Nepal sign $500 mn MCC agreement. 2022: U.S. grant leads to violent protests in Nepal. China warns the U.S. against carrying out "Coercive Diplomacy". U.S. sets Feb 28 deadline for MCC ratification. What will Nepal do?
