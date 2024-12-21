Nepal has announced a ban on helicopter rides from Mount Everest starting 1st January 2025. The decision is part of efforts to reduce environmental impact and manage increasing air traffic in the region, particularly in the Everest area, which has seen a rise in tourism and air-based services in recent years. The ban aims to preserve the natural beauty and ecological balance of the area while improving safety and reducing congestion.
Nepal To Ban Helicopter Rides From Everest From 1st January 2025
