Published: Jul 08, 2025, 10:00 IST | Updated: Jul 08, 2025, 10:00 IST
Nepal's Congress party split on Hindu status

The debate over Nepal’s religious identity is back in the spotlight as voices within Nepal’s oldest political party demand the return of Nepal’s Hindu nation status. Watch in for more details!

