Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal gets show-cause notice
Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and former Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai have been slammed with a show-cause notice issued by the country's Supreme Court. The Apex court has issued notice to the leaders on account of minors being inducted into the Nepali Army now according to reports, petitioners in the case have demanded accountability for causing the loss of lives and property reparation with long-term assistance for child soldiers.