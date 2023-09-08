Nepal MP demands expulsion of Chinese ambassador over “undiplomatic remarks"

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 08:50 AM IST
The expulsion of Cheng Song, the Chinese ambassador to the nation, has been urged by the Janamat Party, a member of the coalition that controls government in Nepal, due to his "undiplomatic remarks". In a meeting on Thursday, Abdul Khan—a former minister in the current Pushpa Kamal Dahal administration and the party's vice president—demanded that the Foreign Ministry get clarification from him and proclaim Ambassador Song persona non grata.

