Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 09, 2025, 19:30 IST | Updated: Jul 09, 2025, 19:30 IST
Nepal floods: Himalayan flash floods kill at least 9, 20 missing after border flooding
At least 9 people have died and 20 are missing after flash floods swept through Himalayan regions of Nepal, triggering landslides and flooding near the Indian border.

