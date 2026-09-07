/Nepal floods: Death toll hits 1,341, thousands still missing

Published: Sep 07, 2026, 08:35 IST | Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 08:35 IST
For thousands of families across Nepal, the search for loved ones is far from over. While rescue teams have managed to save more than 13,000 people, nearly 5,000 remain missing after catastrophic floods and landslides swept through large parts of the country. The rising death toll highlights the scale of the tragedy, as emergency workers continue round-the-clock operations in challenging conditions. The disaster has left communities shattered and sparked a massive humanitarian response across the region.