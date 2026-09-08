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Nepal floods: Deaf & mute survivor recounts escape from devastating floods

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 16:05 IST | Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 16:05 IST
A deaf and mute survivor named Dev Kumari shared her harrowing escape as part of WION's ground report following the catastrophic flash floods that devastated communities in Betrawati, Nepal.

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