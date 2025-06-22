LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 22, 2025, 01:11 IST | Updated: Jun 22, 2025, 01:11 IST
Nepal: Deep drilling in Dailekh confirms large methane deposit
There appears to be no credible evidence that a “massive” methane reserve of 1.12 billion cubic meters has been discovered in Nepal. Watch the video to know more!

