LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Nepal: Dahal slams Oli government for failure to amend constitution
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 15, 2025, 10:14 IST | Updated: Jul 15, 2025, 10:14 IST
Nepal: Dahal slams Oli government for failure to amend constitution
Videos Jul 15, 2025, 10:14 IST

Nepal: Dahal slams Oli government for failure to amend constitution

Former Nepali Prime Minister and leader of the opposition CPN (Maoist Centre), Pushpa Kamal Dahal, has offered to rally support for a constitutional amendment if his conditions are met.

Trending Topics

trending videos