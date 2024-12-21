Nepal and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have signed loan and grant agreements to support the development of water and energy infrastructure in the country. These agreements aim to finance critical projects aimed at improving Nepal's water supply systems and enhancing its energy infrastructure. The initiative is expected to help address long-standing issues related to water scarcity and energy access, contributing to the country’s overall economic growth and sustainability. Both organizations are committed to ensuring that these infrastructure improvements benefit communities across Nepal.
Nepal, ADB Sign Loan And Grant Agreements To Finance Projects For Water And Energy Infrastructure
Advertisment