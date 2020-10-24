LIVE TV
Get WION News app for latest news
install
US Election
IPL-2020
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
US ELECTION
IPL-2020
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Live TV
Navratri 2020: One of the most popular festivals in India in times of COVID-19
Oct 24, 2020, 11.15 PM(IST)
Follow Us
The Durga pooja festival is being celebrated across India but this year the situation is different due to the coronavirus pandemic. Watch report.