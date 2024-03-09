NATO's Steadfast Defender 2024 military exercise signals alliance unity

NATO has begun an extensive military exercise across its newly enlarged Nordic territories spanning Norway, Sweden and Finland. The NATO is holding one of the biggest military drills that it has held with over 90,000 troops from several of its member nations. The newly expanded 32 Nation military Alliance is preparing for the possibility of War. This is the biggest military exercise since the end of the Cold War, sending a message to Russia that the North Atlantic members are ready to defend each other. Watch to know more!