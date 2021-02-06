Nationwide protest over Navalny's arrest leads to falling in Putin's approval ratings by 17%

Feb 06, 2021, 11.20 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Disapproval ratings for Russian president Vladimir Putin hit a new low but not from Russian media, but it comes at a time when a nationwide protest has erupted over the jailing of Kermilc critic Alexy Navalny. Watch independent polls test.
