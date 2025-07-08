Published: Jul 08, 2025, 12:00 IST | Updated: Jul 08, 2025, 12:00 IST
Videos Jul 08, 2025, 12:00 IST
Nations warned: Sign deals or face steep tariffs
Just over three months ago, President Trump launched his boldest tariff offensive yet, announcing sweeping levies on goods from nearly every nation. Dubbed ‘Liberation Day,’ the plan aimed to ink 90 trade deals in 90 days. But within hours, most of the tariffs were suspended in a 90-day pause to avoid global market panic and allow for bilateral talks.