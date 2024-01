India pacer Mohammed Shami received the prestigious Arjuna Award from President Droupadi Murmu at the National Sports Awards on Tuesday (Jan 9) in New Delhi. Other Arjuna Award winners include Murali Sreeshankar (Athletics), Aditi Swami (Archery), Diksha Dagar( (Golf), Pawan Kumar (Kabaddi), Sunil Kumar (Wrestling), Ajay Reddy (Blind Cricket), etc. Watch to know more!