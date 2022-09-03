NASA postpones rocket launch to moon; Artemis 1 launch disrupted for second time

Published: Sep 03, 2022, 11:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
NASA has postponed rocket launch to moon due to hydrogen leak. Artemis 1 launch has been disrupted for second time due to leaking fuel near base of rocket. NASA is yet to announce new date of launch.
