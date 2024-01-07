videos
NASA-Funded companies race for Lunar landing
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Jan 07, 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Astrobotic & Intuitive machine looking to break US' lunar exile. Intuitive machine's Nova-C to launch Mid-February. Nova-C has direct shot to land on lunar surface 1 week post launch.
