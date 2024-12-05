Narges Mohammad has been granted a 21-day leave from prison following her surgery. This temporary release comes amid ongoing concerns for her health and human rights.
Narges Mohammad Allowed To Leave Prison For 21 Days Post Surgery
Advertisment
Narges Mohammad has been granted a 21-day leave from prison following her surgery. This temporary release comes amid ongoing concerns for her health and human rights.
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.