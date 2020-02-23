Namaste Trump: WION speaks to locals in Ahmedabad ahead of Trump's visit | India News

Feb 23, 2020, 06.50 PM(IST)
In this segment of WION, we bring to you the ground zero of KrishnaKumar speaking to locals in Ahmedabad ahead of Trump's arrival. Watch this ground report from Ahmedabad, where preparations are underway for Trump's visit.