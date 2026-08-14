/Nalsar Rolls Back Order, Barring Nalsar Graduates

The Bar Council of India has withdrawn its controversial order barring the enrolment of NALSAR University of Law’s 2026 graduating batch with State Bar Councils. The initial order came amid a controversy over a campaign by some students opposing Chief Justice of India Surya Kant’s participation in the university’s convocation. Following widespread criticism, the BCI reconsidered the matter and said the vast majority of the students were innocent and should not suffer for the actions of others. The revised order allows all NALSAR 2026 graduates to enrol with the State Bar Council of their choice. The BCI had initially sought an inquiry into those allegedly involved in the campaign, while the latest developments have also drawn the attention of the Supreme Court.