Myanmar Coup: Myanmar Military Chief Min Aung Hlaing to attend ASEAN Summit

Apr 18, 2021, 08:15 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing will attend an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Indonesia on April 24. It is his first known foreign trip since he seized power on Feb 1.
