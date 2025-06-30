Published: Jun 30, 2025, 20:00 IST | Updated: Jun 30, 2025, 20:00 IST
Videos Jun 30, 2025, 20:00 IST
Musk warns Trump's signature legislation will harm US
Former DOGE chief and Tesla CEO Elon Musk launched a scathing attack on US President Donald Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill," calling it harmful for the country. Musk warned that Trump's signature legislation would destroy millions of jobs in America. He described the bill as "insane and destructive," stating that it would severely damage the industries of the future.