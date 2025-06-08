Musk warns Republicans supporting Trump's bill; can an angry Musk disrupt 2026 midterm polls?

US President Donald Trump has declared his relationship with billionaire Elon Musk "over," warning of "serious consequences" if Musk funds Democratic candidates opposing Republicans who support Trump's tax and spending bill. Trump expressed no interest in repairing their relationship, which soured after Musk's public criticism and departure from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) project.