Musk vs Trump: Feud reignites with high stakes

Elon Musk has once again voiced strong criticism against the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ and the Republican Party. Taking to X, he reiterated his call for a multi-party system in the U.S., saying it's time for a new political party. Musk has labeled the bill as ‘insane,’ ‘destructive,’ and a threat to jobs and national stability. The bill, which has been passed by the Senate, now heads to the House for a final vote. Watch in for more details!