Musk threatens political funding after feud with Trump

The long-simmering dispute between the world’s richest billionaire and the world’s most powerful politician played out on social media last week. The entire world was watching as they traded barbs. The back-and-forth was unexpected for a president who has shamed international leaders from the Oval Office — and a billionaire who has a knack for jumping from one campaign to another, as we've seen in the past. Now, the fight between Musk and Trump has the potential to hinder Tesla’s self-driving vehicle ambitions. Watch in for more details!