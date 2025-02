In the lead-up to Germany's general election on February 23, 2025, Munich witnessed a substantial demonstration against the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. Over 200,000 protesters gathered at Theresienwiese, the site of the annual Oktoberfest, to express their opposition to the AfD's anti-immigrant and nationalist rhetoric. The protest, supported by various activist groups, churches, and local soccer clubs, was peaceful and featured slogans such as "Racism and hatred is not an alternative." Similar demonstrations occurred in other German cities, including Hanover and Rostock, reflecting widespread public concern over the AfD's rising influence.