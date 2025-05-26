Mumbai Sees Earliest Monsoon In 75 Years, Breaks 107-year May Rain Record

Heavy rainfall disrupts life in Mumbai. India's financial capital woke up to relentless rain and flooded streets, halting daily life across the city. Areas like Kurla, Sion, Dadar, and Parel were heavily waterlogged early Monday morning. Nariman Point recorded 40 mm of rainfall in just one hour, while other areas saw similar downpours. Suburban trains ran with delays, while flight operations were disrupted due to low visibility.