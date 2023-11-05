Mudhouse Manali, New Visa Rules, Art’D Egypte | WION Wings S3E2

Embark on a mesmerizing journey around the world with us! In this episode, we explore the enchanting world of traditional Kath Kuni architecture in the serene valleys of Manali. Join us as we uncover the secrets behind this age-old building technique and witness the artistry that goes into preserving this cultural heritage. Next, we bring you exciting news for Indian travellers! Thailand and Sri Lanka have introduced new Visa Pilot Projects, offering Indian tourists the chance to explore these beautiful destinations visa-free. Discover the hidden gems, vibrant cultures, and delectable cuisines that await you in these tropical paradises. Prepare for a spine-chilling adventure as we visit a café in the heart of Bangkok, Thailand, where Halloween is taken to a whole new level. Indulge in ghoulish treats like the signature 'Brain Cake' served atop a skull and sip on the eerie 'Unicorn Blood' drink. The café's spooky ambiance, complete with cobwebs and skeletons, creates an unforgettable experience. Experience the rich tapestry of Mexican culture as we dive into the vibrant celebrations of the Day of the Dead. Witness the colourful altars, intricately designed sugar skulls, and heartfelt tributes that honour departed loved ones. This is a unique and soulful tradition that showcases the resilience and unity of the Mexican people. Finally, we head to Cairo, Egypt, for the highly anticipated Art'D Egypte's 'Forever is Now 3' art event. Set against the backdrop of the iconic Pyramids of Giza, this exhibition bridges ancient and modern artistic expressions. Join us as we marvel at the works of local and international artists, celebrating the continued creativity of human civilization. Don't miss out on this incredible adventure across continents, where tradition meets innovation and art transcends time.