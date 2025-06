MSC Irina worlds largest cargo vessel docks at India's seaport in Kerala

The MSC Irina, the world's largest container ship with a capacity of 24,346 TEUs, has docked at Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala, India. Measuring 399.9 meters in length and 61.3 meters in width, this massive vessel is nearly four times the size of a FIFA-standard football pitch.