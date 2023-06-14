Movie Review: Was The Flash worth the wait? | Critically Speaking

From a revolving door of filmmakers and writers to the star Ezra Miller going on a crime spree, Andy Muschietti's The Flash has had a rocky road to its release ever since it was announced in 2014. Things even got bad enough that it felt impossible that the DC movie would see the light of day. But somehow, the cosmic forces aligned and it is finally here. But is this multiverse-spanning superhero adventure worth a watch? Watch WION's Kshitij Mohan Rawat's review.