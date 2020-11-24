Mother-of-five steers new course as Gaza's first female taxi driver

Nov 24, 2020, 07.30 PM(IST)
The first woman taxi driver in the Islamist-run Palestinian territory, the 39-year-old has become a target of sexist jibes about her abilities behind the wheel - but they pale into irrelevance beside the gratitude of her all-female clientele.
