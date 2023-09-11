Morocco Earthquake: International aid teams arrive on the quake hit spot

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 10:15 PM IST
Moroccan rescue teams search for victims under the rubble in devastated Talat N'Yaaqoub village in the Atlas mountains. The earthquake killed at least 2,122 people, injured more than 2,400 others, and flattened entire villages.

